Coach Frank Reich ruled Leonard (concussion) out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports.

Leonard like a decent bet to return from a two-game absence after practicing in limited fashion Wednesday and Thursday, but he ultimately wasn't on track to gain clearance from all five phases of the NFL's concussion protocol prior to Sunday. The loss of the rangy linebacker for another week is a big blow to the Indianapolis defense, particularly as it attempts to slow down a high-octane Chiefs attack. Expect Anthony Walker to fill Leonard's usual spot on the weak side for another game, opening up the middle linebacker spot for rookie Bobby Okereke.