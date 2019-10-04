Colts' Darius Leonard: Sitting out third straight game
Coach Frank Reich ruled Leonard (concussion) out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports.
Leonard like a decent bet to return from a two-game absence after practicing in limited fashion Wednesday and Thursday, but he ultimately wasn't on track to gain clearance from all five phases of the NFL's concussion protocol prior to Sunday. The loss of the rangy linebacker for another week is a big blow to the Indianapolis defense, particularly as it attempts to slow down a high-octane Chiefs attack. Expect Anthony Walker to fill Leonard's usual spot on the weak side for another game, opening up the middle linebacker spot for rookie Bobby Okereke.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 5 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 5 plus offers...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Week 5 Preview: Matchups, DFS, more
Heath Cummings goes through each position, identifying matchups that matter, his favorite DFS...