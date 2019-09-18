Colts' Darius Leonard: Still battling concussion
Leonard remains in the league's concussion protocol Wednesday, Mike Wells of ESPN.com reports.
The Colts aren't holding an official practice Wednesday, but Leonard wouldn't participate if they did. It appears Leonard may have started experiencing symptoms following Sunday's game versus the Titans since he played every snap in that game. The second-year pro will need to clear the league's protocol in order to play Sunday versus the Falcons.
