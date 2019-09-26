Play

Leonard (concussion) did not practice Thursday, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports.

Leonard appears to be trending towards sitting out a second consecutive game. He has yet to return to practice since suffering a concussion during the Colts' win over Tennessee in Week 2, and he'll need to be cleared by an independent neurologist before retaking the field.

