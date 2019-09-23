Leonard (concussion) remains in the league's concussion protocol, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Leonard picked up the concussion in the Colts' Week 2 win over Tennessee on Sep. 15. The second-year-pro missed Sunday's game against Atlanta with the injury. It's unclear how much longer Leonard will have to be sidelined, but we should get a better idea of whether he'll play Week 4 against Oakland based on his practice status throughout the week.

