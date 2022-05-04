Leonard told reporters Wednesday that he's still getting rehab on his injured ankle, but he doesn't anticipate needing additional surgery, Stephen Holder of The Athletic reports.

Leonard had offseason ankle surgery ahead of the 2021 campaign, but the issue still bothered him for the majority of the season. However, the injury didn't impact his overall numbers as he finished with 122 tackles, eight pass deflections, four interceptions, eight forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. The 2018 second-round pick signed a five-year extension with the Colts in August of 2021, so the lingering ankle issues are a bit of a concern for the team long term. Regardless, the All-Pro linebacker proved last year that he can still be productive even when he's limited.