Play

Leonard had 13 total tackles, a sack, two tackles for a loss, a QB hit and two passes defensed in Sunday's loss to Miami.

Leonard has returned to top form since missing three games due to a concussion. He had 42 total tackles, two sacks, two interceptions and a forced fumble in his last three games.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories