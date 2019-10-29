Colts' Darius Leonard: Tacks on another 10 stops
Leonard tallied 10 tackles (six solo) and a sack in Sunday's 15-13 win over the Broncos.
Leonard has looked dominant following a three-week hiatus due to a concussion, as he led the Colts exactly 10 tackles in each of the last two games while adding an interception and a sack in that span. As long as he's healthy, Leonard's monster tackle count keeps him as a top-tier IDP asset.
More News
-
Colts' Darius Leonard: Leads team in tackles Sunday•
-
Colts' Darius Leonard: On track to play Sunday•
-
Colts' Darius Leonard: Sitting out third straight game•
-
Colts' Darius Leonard: Practicing again Thursday•
-
Colts' Darius Leonard: Works in limited fashion•
-
Colts' Darius Leonard: Won't suit up Week 4•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Best Week 9 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 9 WR preview: Sit Fitz
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 9, including...
-
Fantasy Football Week 9 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Waivers: Injuries, trade shakeups
With the trade deadline looming and some big injuries to sort through, Week 9 could be a big...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 8 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 8.
-
Week 9 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...