Leonard tallied 10 tackles (six solo) and a sack in Sunday's 15-13 win over the Broncos.

Leonard has looked dominant following a three-week hiatus due to a concussion, as he led the Colts exactly 10 tackles in each of the last two games while adding an interception and a sack in that span. As long as he's healthy, Leonard's monster tackle count keeps him as a top-tier IDP asset.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories