Leonard had ten total tackles, a sack, a tackle for a loss and a QB hit in Sunday's win over Tennessee.

After a subpar performance in Week 1 (just seven tackles), Leonard was back to his 2018 form against the Titans. He did allow all six passes targeted at him to be completed, however, according to Pro Football Focus.

