Leonard (groin) will suit up against the Lions on Sunday, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports.
Leonard resumed practicing in full Thursday, so official confirmation that he'll make his return against the Lions doesn't come as much of a surprise. The third-year pro hasn't played since Week 4 against the Bears. As long as he's on the field, Leonard is a must-start fantasy option in most IDP formats.
