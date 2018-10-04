Colts' Darius Leonard: Won't play Thursday
Leonard (ankle) will not suit up against the Patriots on Thursday, Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Leonard is listed as active, but will not play during Week 5. The 23-year-old linebacker currently leads the NFL with 54 tackles, and will work to get healthy and continue what has been a strong rookie season.
More News
-
Colts' Darius Leonard: Listed as questionable•
-
Colts' Darius Leonard: Doesn't practice Tuesday•
-
Colts' Darius Leonard: In walking boot Sunday•
-
Colts' Darius Leonard: Two sacks Week 3•
-
Colts' Darius Leonard: Staggering 18 tackles Sunday•
-
Colts' Darius Leonard: Nine total tackles in Sunday's loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best Week 5 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Yeldon set to star
With Leonard Fournette's hamstring injuries lingering, T.J. Yeldon has a huge opportunity in...
-
Fantasy football top-rated projections
FantasyPros just named Heath Cummings the most most accurate Fantasy expert in the entire...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Boyd vs, Sanders for Week 5 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Tyler Boyd vs. Emmanuel...