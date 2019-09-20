Colts' Darius Leonard: Won't play Week 3
Leonard (concussion) is ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Falcons, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
Since starting his career with the Colts last year, Leonard has a team-high 181 tackles (121 solo), eight sacks and nine pass breakups over 17 games. His value can't be replaced on defense, but expect E.J. Speed and Zaire Franklin to rotate in to fill the void.
