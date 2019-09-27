Play

Leonard (concussion) did not practice Friday and won't suit up Sunday versus the Raiders, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Leonard will miss a second straight game as he remains in the concussion protocol. The star linebacker hasn't practiced since suffering a head injury Week 2, and a timetable for his return remains undisclosed. Leonard will need to fully clear the league's concussion protocol before retaking the field, including receiving medical clearance from an independent neurologist.

