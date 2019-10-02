Play

Leonard (concussion) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Leonard hasn't touched the practice field in two weeks, so this is a big step in his recovery. He still needs to clear the league's concussion protocol and work without limitations, but the second-year pro appears to have a decent chance of suiting up Sunday versus the Chiefs. The Colts have allowed 281 rushing yards over the last two games without Leonard in the lineup, so a prompt return would be a boost for their defense against a dominant Chiefs' offense.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories