Rush (undisclosed) was not active in Saturday's training camp practice, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Rush suffered a hamstring injury in early June that caused him to miss the Colts' minicamp. He was able to suit back up for the team's training camp practice Wednesday, so it's unclear if this hamstring issue flared back up or if he's dealing with a new injury. The 6-foot-2 cornerback will likely vie for a depth role in Indianapolis' secondary during his upcoming rookie season.