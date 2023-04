The Colts selected Rush in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 138th overall.

Indianapolis has double-tapped corner in this class, adding Rush out of South Carolina to go with Kansas State corner Julius Brents. Both are big corners, with Brents at 6-foot-3 and Rush checking in a tick under 6-foot-2. Rush, who has 4.36 speed, was considered a likely Day 2 selection, so his slide to the fifth could be a windfall for Indianapolis.