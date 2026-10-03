Slayton did not play in Week 3 against the Texans, but the veteran wide receiver could be tasked with a hefty role against the Commanders on Sunday in London after Keenan Allen (groin) was ruled out.

Slayton was signed by the Colts on Sept. 21 after being released by the Giants prior to Week 1. He wasn't quite ready to make his Colts debut in Week 3, but with Allen out Sunday and Alec Pierce (heel) on injured reserve, Indianapolis' pass-catching options are thin beyond WR1 Josh Downs and tight end Tyler Warren. Given those injuries, Slayton could have a larger role by necessity against Washington, with Laquon Treadwell, Ashton Dulin and Deion Burks also in the mix for more offensive snaps due to the absences of both Allen and Pierce.