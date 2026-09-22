Slayton is set to sign with Indianapolis, Tom Pelissero of Netflix reports.

Slayton spent his first seven seasons with the Giants before he was cut Sept. 7. He posted a 50-770-4 receiving line across 17 regular-season games in 2023 but fell below 600 receiving yards in each of the subsequent two campaigns. The Colts turned to Slayton after No. 1 wideout Alec Pierce was diagnosed with a left heel issue that will sideline him for several weeks. Slayton could thus take on a significant role with his new squad, with Josh Downs, Keenan Allen, Ashton Dulin (ankle), Laquon Treadwell and Deion Burks making up the remainder of Indianapolis' receiving corps.