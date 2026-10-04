Slayton (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Commanders in London.

Even though the Colts' depth at wide receiver will be tested in Week 4 with Keenan Allen (groin) inactive and Alec Pierce (heel) out for a second straight game while on injured reserve, Slayton apparently needs more time to get acclimated after signing with Indianapolis on Sept. 21. With Slayton being a healthy scratch, the Colts will proceed with Josh Downs, Laquon Treadwell, Ashton Dulin, Deion Burks, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Anthony Gould as their available options at wideout.