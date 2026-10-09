Slayton (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Slayton showed up on Friday's injury report as a limited practice participant, and his new knee injury puts him in jeopardy of missing Sunday's road game in what would be his Colts debut if he was cleared to play. Ashton Dulin (hamstring) has been ruled out and Keenan Allen (groin) is also listed as questionable, which leaves Josh Downs, Laquon Treadwell and Deion Burks as the top, healthy wide receivers on the Colts' roster heading into the weekend.