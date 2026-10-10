Slayton (knee) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Slayton drew the questionable tag for Sunday's game after logging a limited practice Friday due to a new knee issue. The veteran wide receiver -- who signed with the Colts on Sept. 21 -- will have to wait at least one more week to make his debut with his new team, with his next chance to do so being Week 6 against the Titans on Sunday, Oct. 18. Indianapolis could also be without veteran wideout Keenan Allen (groin), which would leave Josh Downs, Laquon Treadwell and Deion Burks as the top wide receivers for Sunday's road contest.