Colts' Darnell Sankey: Elevated to 53-man roster
The Colts promoted Sankey to their active roster Monday.
Sankey has spent time on both the practice squad and active roster this season. He got to see the field in Week 2 against the Cardinals. The 22-year-old will presumably help provide depth at inside linebacker, as well as play a special teams role.
