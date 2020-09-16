site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Colts' Daurice Fountain: Bumps to active roster
RotoWire Staff
Sep 16, 2020
Colts promoted Fountain from the practice squad to the active roster Wednesday.
Fountain's elevation to the 53-man roster coincides with Marlon Mack (Achilles) being placed on IR. The 2018 fifth-round pick has battled injuries in his career, but he'll now have another depth opportunity.
