Fountain had two receptions for 23 yards on two targets in Sunday's win over the Jets.

Fountain played 19 snaps on offense, which were more than Ashton Dulin (12 snaps) as he was pressed into duty with Michael Pittman suffering a leg injury during the game. With Pittman out after surgery, Fountain could emerge as the third receiver and get a significant playing time this week against the Bears. However, it's not clear who will emerge as the No. 3 receiver among Fountain, Ashton Dulin and rookie Dezmon Patmon. It's also possible the Colts could utilize more two-TE sets with Mo Alie-Cox becoming a major factor in the passing game.