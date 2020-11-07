site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Colts' Daurice Fountain: Elevated to active roster
RotoWire Staff
Nov 7, 2020
Fountain was elevated to the Colts' active roster Saturday,
Fountain was just signed to the Colts' practice squad earlier in the week. He will now be active as a depth receiver in Sunday's matchup with the Ravens. However, T.Y. Hilton (groin) is doubtful and Marcus Johnson (knee) is questionable, so he could potentially be in line for some snaps.
