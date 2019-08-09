Colts' Daurice Fountain: Five receptions in preseason opener
Fountain had five receptions on seven targets for 63 yards in Thursday's preseason loss at Buffalo.
Fountain didn't play until the second half, but had a strong showing. After spending most of last season on the practice squad and playing one game, he's battling for a final roster spot amid a deep receiving corps.
