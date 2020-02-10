Colts' Daurice Fountain: Gets back on field
Fountain (ankle) returned to the practice field Monday, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports.
Fountain was placed on injured reserve in August after undergoing surgery to repair a dislocated and fractured left ankle, so he didn't play at all during the season. His return to the field already likely means he'll be ready for training camp and to battle for a roster spot.
