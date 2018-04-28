Colts' Daurice Fountain: Headed to Indianapolis

The Colts selected Fountain in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 159th overall.

For a player who went to Northern Iowa and was snubbed from the combine, Fountain has major NFL upside. He got himself on the map with an impressive week at the East-West Shrine Game that culminated in him taking home MVP honors. Fountain (6-foot-1, 210) made his combine snub irrelevant by turning in a ridiculous pro day that was highlighted by a 4.46-second 40-yard dash along with a 42.5-inch vertical. Indianapolis is making a point of adding skill position players on Day 3 with Fountain and Nyheim Hines joining the fold. Fountain now becomes one of the more interesting sleeper receivers in this rookie class.