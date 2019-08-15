Colts' Daurice Fountain: Injured at Thursday's practice
Fountain suffered an apparent leg injury during Thursday's practice, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports.
Per the report, Fountain appeared to be in serious pain, so at first glance this has the look of an injury that could sideline the 2018 fifth-rounder for an extended period of time.
