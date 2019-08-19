Colts' Daurice Fountain: Lands on IR
Fountain (ankle) has been placed on IR.
The move was expected after Fountain suffered a dislocated and fractured left ankle last week. The 2018 fifth-rounder will now focus on recovering from his injury, with an eye toward making a run at a roster spot next season.
