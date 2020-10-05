Fountain had just one target and did not have a reception in Sunday's win at Chicago. He played on 15 of the offense's 72 snaps.

Meanwhile, Marcus Johnson played on 34 snaps and essentially overtook Fountain and Ashton Dulin as the No. 3 receiver even though he was just recently added to the active roster. Johnson had just one target, however, as it looks like the Colts will utilize tight ends in the passing game more than third and fourth receivers after injuries to Michael Pittman and Parris Campbell.