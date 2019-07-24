Fountain is day-to-day with an ankle injury, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Fountain currently resides on the Non-Football Injury list, but his injury doesn't sound serious. As a rookie Fountain suited up for only one game, playing a total of three offensive snaps without a target in addition to three snaps on special teams. When healthy, he'll compete with Zach Pascal and Deon Cain (knee) for a depth role.

