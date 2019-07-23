Fountain (undisclosed) was placed on the non-football injury list Monday, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Fountain only appeared in one contest for the Colts last season, taking a total of three offensive snaps. The wideout will be eligible to be activated at any point during the preseason but will have to sit out at least the first six weeks of the regular season should he remain on the list.

