Fountain (ankle) does not have an injury designation for Saturday's game against the Texans.

Fountain was limited in practice Tuesday and Wednesday before logging a full participation Thursday, and is on track to suit up for the Colts' playoff opener. The rookie fifth-round pick is likely to take most of his snaps on special teams, but could see limited offensive usage with T.Y. Hilton (ankle), Dontrelle Inman (shoulder/finger), Zach Pascal (knee), and Ryan Grant (toe) all nursing injuries.