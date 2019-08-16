Colts' Daurice Fountain: Scheduled for surgery
Fountain (ankle) was released from the hospital Friday and will undergo surgery.
Fountain suffered a serious ankle injury during the team's final training camp practice Thursday, and while it remains unclear how long the second-year wideout is going to be sidelined, the fact that he has to undergo surgery is certainly not a good sign. The Colts should have an update on his timetable following the procedure.
More News
-
Colts' Daurice Fountain: Suffers serious ankle injury•
-
Colts' Daurice Fountain: Injured at Thursday's practice•
-
Colts' Daurice Fountain: Five receptions in preseason opener•
-
Colts' Daurice Fountain: Ready to go•
-
Colts' Daurice Fountain: Missing time with ankle injury•
-
Colts' Daurice Fountain: Placed on NFI list•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Why I'm still drafting Andrew Luck
Heath Cummings isn't ready to throw in the towel on Andrew Luck.
-
Fade the preseason noise?
August is full of information, both good and bad, and preseason hype season can be difficult...
-
Don't want to draft list
Who are the players you should avoid at their current ADPs? Dave Richard shares his annual...
-
ADP review: Cardinals sinking?
Is it time to panic about the Cardinals' offense after another tough preseason performance?...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, and busts to know
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Fade Green
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...