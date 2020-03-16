Colts' Daurice Fountain: Staying put
The Colts have elected to extend a contract tender to Fountain (ankle), which ensures that the exclusive rights free agent will remain with the team, Joel Erickson of the Indianapolis Star reports.
The 2018 fifth-rounder is bouncing back from a dislocated and fractured left ankle that he suffered this past August, with his recovery having progressed to the point that he recently resumed running routes. Fountain will now look to re-prove his health in the coming coming months with an eye toward carving out a meaningful role in Indy's passing game this coming season.
