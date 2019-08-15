Colts' Daurice Fountain: Suffers serious ankle injury
Fountain sustained a dislocated and fractured left ankle at Thursday's joint practice with the Browns, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
After putting together an impressive training camp and preseason Week 1 performance, Fountain went down during team drills and was in obvious pain. Considering the nature of the injury, he seems destined for injured reserve and may stay there for the entirety of his second campaign.
