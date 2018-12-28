Colts' Daurice Fountain: Unavailable for season finale
Fountain (ankle) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Titans, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.
Fountain will miss his fifth straight game due to a lingering ankle injury. If the rookie fifth-round pick is able to get healthy and the Colts are able to extend their season with a win over the Titans, Fountain could see a limited offensive role during the playoffs.
More News
-
Colts' Daurice Fountain: Promoted from practice squad•
-
Colts' Reece Fountain: Waived by Colts•
-
Colts' Reece Fountain: Snags three passes in preseason finale•
-
Colts' Reece Fountain: Returns to practice•
-
Colts' Reece Fountain: Misses game with knee injury•
-
Colts' Reece Fountain: Sidelined for Friday's practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 17 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to target in Week 17 in seasonal and daily leagues, including...
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Fantasy Football rankings and strategy
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
You don't just need to know who to play in Week 17 - you need to know who is playing. Jamey...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...