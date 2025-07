The Colts placed Long (groin) on injured reserve Thursday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

With his placement on injured reserve ahead of Week 1, Long will be required to miss the entirety of the 2025 season unless the Colts later cut him with an injury settlement once he's healthy. Long appeared in 13 regular-season games for Indy last season but didn't register a single tackle on 106 special teams snaps.