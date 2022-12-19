Odeyingbo recorded five tackles (four solo) and two sacks during Saturday's 39-26 loss to the Vikings.

Despite having played just 47 percent of the Colts' defensive snaps Saturday versus Minnesota, Odeyingbo logged the first multi-sack performance of his career. The second-year defensive end also amassed a career-high five stops this past weekend, so he'll likely retain his usual rotational role on the team's defensive line when Indianapolis hosts the Chargers next Monday night.