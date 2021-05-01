The Colts selected Odeyingbo (Achilles) in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 54th overall.

Odeyingbo cruelly suffered a torn Achilles' tendon in January, throwing his immediate availability into some doubt, but his long-term upside is fully evident all the same. Odeyingbo (6-foot-5, 276 pounds) was expected to test very well as an athlete before the injury, and his standout athleticism makes him a dangerous pursuit threat when combined with his enormous wingspan (86 and 3/8 inches). Even with the Colts taking fellow defensive end Kwity Paye in the first round, Odeyingbo should be a meaningful contributor for the Colts as soon as he's physically able.