Odeyingbo had one total tackle and played four snaps on defense in Sunday's tie at Houston.

The Colts selected Odeyingbo in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 54th overall, despite him suffering a torn Achilles' tendon just a few months before the draft. He returned to play in ten games last season, but just 167 snaps and he had just six tackles. It looks like he'll begin the season far down on the depth chart.