Odeyingbo logged 38 tackles (22 solo), 8.0 sacks, two pass breakups, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries across 17 regular-season games with the Colts in 2023.

Odeyingbo, a 2021 second-round pick, put together career-high numbers across the board in 2023. He's begun to find success as a key rotational pass rusher in Indianapolis' defensive scheme, and in 2024 Odeyingbo's numbers could uptick again if he's able to more consistently handle above 50 percent of defensive snaps.