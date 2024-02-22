Odeyingbo logged 38 tackles (22 solo), 8.0 sacks, two pass breakups, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries across 17 regular-season games with the Colts in 2023.
Odeyingbo, a 2021 second-round pick, put together career-high numbers across the board in 2023. He's begun to find success as a key rotational pass rusher in Indianapolis' defensive scheme, and in 2024 Odeyingbo's numbers could uptick again if he's able to more consistently handle above 50 percent of defensive snaps.
More News
-
Colts' Dayo Odeyingbo: Registers in sack column Saturday•
-
Colts' Dayo Odeyingbo: Posts career day•
-
Colts' Dayo Odeyingbo: Posts 1.5 sacks in loss•
-
Colts' Dayo Odeyingbo: Part of DE rotation•
-
Colts' Dayo Odeyingbo: Puts on weight in offseason•
-
Colts' Dayo Odeyingbo: Career high in tackles, sacks•