Indianapolis is not sure that Odeyingbo (Achilles) will be able to play this year, though it is holding out hope he could return late in the season, The Athletic reports. "We would have considered him in the first round if he hadn't got injured," general manager Chris Ballard said.

The Colts selected Odeyingbo in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 54th overall, despite him suffering a torn Achilles' tendon in January. The Colts had him pegged as a possible first-round selection before the injury due to his standout athleticism and his enormous wingspan (86 and 3/8 inches). Still, he may not be a factor for the team until 2022.