Odeyingbo didn't have a tackle but batted down a pass in Sunday's loss to Jacksonville.
Odeyingbo played on 35 of the defense's 70 snaps as the Colts had a rotation among defensive ends. He didn't provide much pass rush, however, with no quarterback pressure stats.
More News
-
Colts' Dayo Odeyingbo: Puts on weight in offseason•
-
Colts' Dayo Odeyingbo: Career high in tackles, sacks•
-
Colts' Dayo Odeyingbo: Just four snaps in season opener•
-
Colts' Dayo Odeyingbo: Ready to debut•
-
Colts' Dayo Odeyingbo: Makes practice debut•
-
Colts' Dayo Odeyingbo: Placed on reserve/NFI list•