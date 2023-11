Odeyingbo recorded three sacks and four solo tackles in Sunday's 10-6 win over the Patriots.

Odeybingo had three sacks coming into the day and doubled that total with a single-game career-high against New England. Now, in his third season, the Vanderbilt product has already surpassed his season-best five sacks, as his role incrementally increases each year. Next up for Odeybingo is a bye week then a date with the Buccaneers on Nov. 26.