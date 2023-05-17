Odeyingbo is up to 285 pounds and says he can feel his Achilles getting stronger now that he's more than two years removed from tearing it, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.

The Colts made Odeyingbo a second-round pick in April 2021, three months after he tore his Achilles while training for the draft. He played only 173 defensive snaps in 10 games as a rookie before progressing to 518 snaps (45.5 percent), 31 tackles and five sacks in 17 games last season. He, 2021 first-rounder Kwity Paye and offseason signing Samson Ebukam project for most of Indy's DE work this year, but Odeyingbo could also get some interior snaps on passing downs, especially if he keeps his weight above 280.