Odeyingbo recorded four tackles (two solo) including 1.5 sacks in Saturday's 30-13 win versus the Steelers.

Odeyingbo's performance in Week 15 brought his season sack total up to 8.0, putting him in position to push for double digits in that category in his third NFL season. Atlanta has fielded a run-heavy squad so far this year though, so he may not get quite so many pass-rushing opportunities in Week 16.