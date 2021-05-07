Odeyingbo (Achilles) said Friday "the goal is to be back playing this year," Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports.

The rookie second-round pick is working his way back from a torn Achilles suffered back in January, and general manager Chris Ballard recently said the Colts would've had a first-round grade on Odeyingbo if not for the injury. As it stands, Odeyingbo's recovery timetable could allow him to see the field in 2021, but such an opportunity might not come until late in the season. The Colts may target 2022 for Odeyingbo to contribute in a full-time role.