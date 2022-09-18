Buckner (hip) is active for Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars.
After missing practice on Wednesday and Thursday, Buckner will be able to suit up for Sunday's game after injuring his hip during the last Sunday's game. The 28-year-old defensive tackle was able to record four tackles (two solo) during the season opener. Buckner should resume his starting lineup role for Week 2.
