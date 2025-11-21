Head coach Shane Steichen said Friday that he's optimistic Buckner (neck) will return during the 2025 season, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Buckner has been on injured reserve since Nov. 7 due to a neck injury, but he has been in the building with teammates as the veteran defensive tackle works his way back from the injury. The earliest Buckner will be eligible to return is Dec. 14 against the Seahawks in Week 15.